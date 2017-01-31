“A Look Back: A Photo Journey” series uses memories, reflections, and photographs to explore the journeys of high school girl athletes and the roles sports play in shaping their future lives. This series will feature adult women looking back on their past photographs and reflecting on their experiences. Photographs are taken and donated generously by Don Borin at Stop Action Photography.

Riley Foreman played soccer at Issaquah High School, outside of Seattle. She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, where she opted for intramurals over varsity soccer. She now lives in Connecticut and works for ESPN’s Statistics & Information Group, where she researches statistical storylines for shows like SportsCenter.

Senior Night: Soccer was definitely about family for me. Not only did my teammates feel like family, but I was lucky enough to share the field with my actual sister during my senior year. Like any siblings, we were fiercely competitive, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Chest-bumping: Margaret and I were two of a handful of seniors on the team during the season this picture was taken. Soccer taught us to lead by example and to have fun. I think it took us nearly the whole season to perfect the chest-bump, but it was hysterical every time and hopefully made our teammates laugh and relax before the game.

I struggled with injuries throughout my time at Issaquah High School, and years later still have to wear that darn brace. Each night that I came home sore, I was actually happy, because it meant I got to play soccer. Determination will get you far but it helps to have supportive coaches and fantastic care on the sidelines.

I wasn’t kidding when I said soccer was like family to me. I recently drove out to see my former teammate, Audrey Thomas, play for Williams College. “Intensity, Heart, and Soul” was our motto at Issaquah High School—and it is something I will never forget.

